Friday night crash on IL-111 claims one life

MACOUPIN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one man is dead and a portion of Illinois 111 was temporarily left without power after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on IL-111, just north of Modesto. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, troopers say a 2003 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on IL-111 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right, striking a power pole.

Police say the SUV overturned, resulting in the driver being ejected from the vehicle. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Mason Dougherty, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner's Office. The roadway was closed for about six-and-a-half hours while power poles and lines were removed and power was restored to the area.

This crash is still under investigation.