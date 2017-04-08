Friday night crash on IL-111 claims one life

Friday night crash on IL-111 claims one lifePosted: Updated:
Man injured in gas station shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police say a shooting left a man with a leg injury.
Food twist coming to central Illinois McDonald's
ILLINOIS (WAND) – McDonald’s has brought a new product to Illinois restaurants.
Men wanted for July 2nd murder arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department arrested the three men wanted for the July 2nd murder of 36-year-old Demesheo Lovelace.
Murder manhunt ends with arrest of three suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they’ve arrested three suspects in a murder manhunt.
Kelly Services looking for new employees
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workforce Investment Solutions is gearing up for another round of resume building workshops and other programs for job seekers this week.
Man in custody after gun, drugs found in search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is in custody after police say they found him with drugs.
YMCA 'excited' to take over sports complex
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois YMCA has purchased a new facility.
Springfield woman sentenced to prison for taking thousands
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former employee of Kim's Autobody, Inc. who pleaded guilty to defrauding the company and owners of approximately $500,000 has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Springfield police investigating shooting, 1 seriously injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting on the city's southeast side Monday afternoon.
