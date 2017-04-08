Firefighters practice wide range of safety drills in Clinton

CLINTON - Firefighters from across central Illinois gathered in Clinton on Saturday to participate in various safety drills and training exercises.

Officials say dozens of firefighters, representing several fire departments, participated in Saturday's exercises. The exercises were held near the intersection of Grant and Van Buren Streets from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Drills that firefighters participated in included breaking through a metal roof, tearing through insulation, and marking homes with vital information for other responders during disasters.