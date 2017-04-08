Free storm spotter classes ending soon

There are only two chances left to attend a free storm spotter class here in central Illinois this season. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln will be traveling to Beardstown (Cass County) on Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 PM to 9 PM at the Beardstown Fire Department.

They will also be traveling to Monticello (Piatt County) on Thursday, April 13, from 6 PM to 8:30 PM at Monticello High School.

The NWS will have a meteorologist on site to teach the free class. Spotters are vital part of the warning process that the National Weather Service uses. Ground truth information provided by volunteer spotters could help save lives during a storm.

Topics that will be discussed are: