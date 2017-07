CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM ILLINOIS' 11-4 WIN OVER PURDUE!

CHAMPAIGN -- Purdue scored four runs in the first inning, but it was nowhere near enough to beat the red hot Illini.

Illinois (26-10) scored in every inning, tallying 11 unanswered runs to beat the Boilermakers (15-25), 11-4.

The Illini will go for the sweep Sunday at noon.