Like Walker, like son: AAU gives glimpse of Rodney-RJ duo

PEORIA -- The Sean Livingston Showcase brings in AAU teams from all across the region, including Rodney Walker's Decatur-based Sky Ice teams, which are located throughout the state.



One of those teams has an extra level of importance for Walker, and not just because he coaches it. His namesake is the team's star.



Click the video above to hear Eisenhower's varsity coach talk about coaching at the eighth grade level, what it's like to coach his son, Rodney Jr. (also known as "RJ") and what the future holds for the budding star as he prepares to play for his dad for the next four years at the high school level.