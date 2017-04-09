National Library Week celebrated in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Public Library is celebrating National Library Week by hosting nearly 40 events, giveaways, and more through April 15.

Central Illinois residents are invited to come to the library, located at 200 West Green Street, during normal business hours to discover how "Libraries Transform!" Attendees will be able to design a game, enjoy a presentation from Caldecott Honor illustrator and author Peter McCarty, and more. Other events, such as "Butterflies In My Backyard" and "Cinderella Pop-up Storytime," aim to provide hands-on activities and entertainment.

Featured guests at the library on April 9 include Human Library, which engages residents by talking about aspects of their identities. This event will be held from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

In addition to these events, the Champaign Public Library is also offering free rentals for popular books, movies, and other items through April 15, and library cardholders will also be entered to win a gift card for each item checked out.

For more information, or to view a full schedule of events planned at the Champaign Public Library this week, click here.