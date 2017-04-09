"Blessing of the Bikes" kicks off riding season

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Motorcycle riders from across central Illinois made a stop in Clinton on Sunday to kick off the riding season in a unique way.

This year's "Blessing of the Bikes" event was held at Clinton Square Sunday afternoon. The sponsor for this year's event is Guardians of the Children.

Dozens of motorcyclists made the trip to this event as part of a tradition that some riders say make them feel more protected.

Last year, more than 50 motorcycles and other vehicle were blessed during the event.