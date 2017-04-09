ISP looking into deadly crash in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a person on Interstate 24 Sunday morning.

ISP officials say the death resulted from a pedestrian versus truck-tractor semi-trailer crash on I-24 at U.S. 45 in Massac County at about 10:38 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, troopers say the pedestrian was on the U.S. 45 overpass that crosses I-24, and that the pedestrian jumped off the overpass into the path of a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Troopers say the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time.

Authorities say the investigation into this death is ongoing.