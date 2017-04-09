Decatur church hosting 56th "Stars Over Athens"

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local church is gearing up to host its annual celebration of Greek culture next month.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will host its 56th annual Stars Over Athens festival on May 5, 2017 at 570 North Union Street in Decatur. Attendees will be able to try samples of Greek food, and enjoy live entertainment. One of the featured acts this year are the Athenian Dancers, comprised of church members.

Stars Over Athens kicks off with a bake sale, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. Dinner seatings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for this year's event. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (217) 428-9030 or (217) 413-7374.