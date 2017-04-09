Springfield food pantry vandalized Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating the recent vandalism of Kumler Outreach Ministries' food pantry.

Kumler Outreach officials say building was broken into Saturday night, and that the building and its content sustained damage as a result. Officials say a staff office was damaged, syrup was spread across the building's sanctuary, and a Bible was damaged with tomato sauce.

The total value of damage done is unknown at this time. Springfield police continue to investigate. Officials add that the food pantry will be closed tomorrow, and it is still to be determined when other services will be made available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.