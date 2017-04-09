Pana deadly fire victim identified

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a Pana house fire Saturday morning.

Coroner Amy Winans says John Beyers, 43, was pronounced dead at his home at about 10:25 a.m. Preliminary autopsy results revealed Beyers died of carbon monoxide intoxication.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 400 block of East Fourth Street at about 10:10 a.m. Crews arriving on scene entered the home and began efforts to search the home for residents and extinguish the flames. However, firefighters had to quickly exit the building after the first floor "flashed over." Beyers was later found on the first floor of the home by fire crews.

The Illinois Fire Marshall's Office conducted an investigation into this fire, and determined that it was caused by a discarded smoking material in a recliner chair in the living room. The fire moved through the first floor rooms and into the second floor's northwest corner before making it to the attic.