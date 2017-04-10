Illini recruit Williams discusses future in wake of decommitments

PEORIA -- Illinois commit Da'Monte Williams took the diplomatic route when asked about the Illini program's pair of decommitments from recruits Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett. Instead he focused on his own future with the program and the pieces that are in place. WAND's Gordon Voit discusses the situation with Williams at the Shaun Livingston Showcase AAU tournament in Peoria.



Click the video above to hear why Williams is staying committed to the program, what attracted him to Brad Underwood's offensive system, what he thinks about fellow commit Trent Frazier and how he sees the two of them contributing next fall and beyond.