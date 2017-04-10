Knife wielding man wanted for attempted armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery on April 1.

Champaign police say the incident happened at the Circle K in the 2300 block of West Springfield Avenue at about 5:43 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a knife, and demanded money. When the employee refused to give cash, police say the man threw a hot cup of coffee on the employee, then ran from the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as an older black male with black and gray hair, standing about 5'8" tall, and has a medium build. The suspect was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a white liner in the hood at the time of this incident. A still photo taken from surveillance video has been included in this article to aid in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or can identify the man shown in the photo, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.