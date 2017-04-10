Shot fired at Decatur IHOP, 1 arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say an investigation into shots being fired at an IHOP restaurant has led to the arrest of one person.

Detectives say officers were dispatched to the IHOP restaurant in the 1200 block of East Pershing Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they learned that some customers had become unruly and allegedly made a mess inside the restaurant, which resulted in an argument between the customers and staff.

Decatur police say the manager, identified as Jason White, 26, allegedly displayed a handgun and fired one shot during the argument. No injuries have been reported in connection with this alleged incident. Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Officers say White was arrested, and was booked into the Macon County Jail. White faces preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

This incident is still under investigation.