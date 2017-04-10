I-Cash reuniting citizens with unclaimed property

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Treasurer's Office is encouraging Danville residents to check for unclaimed property and funds during an I-Cash program on April 28.

Officials say this program will be held at the Danville Public Library, located at 319 North Vermilion Street, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Members of the public will be able to use the I-Cash database to search for unclaimed property being held by the Illinois Treasurer's Office at no charge.

I-Cash helps reunite citizens with property, money, or other items that have gone unclaimed and are being held by the Treasurer's Office. Within the last two years, more than $220 million was returned to citizens.

For more information, or to check to see if the State is in possession of any unclaimed funds or property that belongs to you, click here.