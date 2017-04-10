Candy store finds most popular Jelly Bean flavors for each state

(WAND) – Easter is just around the corner and that means people will be picking up some of their favorite jelly beans across the country.

CandyStore.com completed a survey ranking what Jelly Bean flavor is the favorite in each state. They surveyed thousands and went through nine years of data to find America’s favorite flavor by state.

Illinois’ favorite flavor is chocolate, which is number 21 on the national list. Nearby states like Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee were black licorice.

Apparently, you can’t knock an old classic because black licorice was the nation’s top ranked jelly bean, followed by buttered popcorn and watermelon. Blueberry rounded out the top 10.

For the full list, click here.