Mattoon fire damages home, displaces 2

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Fire Department is looking into a Sunday night house fire on the city's east side.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Wabash avenue at about 10:05 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke coming from the basement, and fire showing by the back door and from the ceiling between the first and second floor.

Officials say fire was also found in the walls and ceiling areas, and that crews were able to fully extinguish the flames in about two hours. The home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage, and two residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause and origin of this fire are still under investigation.