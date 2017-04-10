ISP improving training to combat hate crimes

CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced a new plan to better train law enforcement on how to handle hate crimes.

The plan would see a new curriculum, developed by the Illinois State Police and Anti-Defamation League, used to better teach cadets ways to identify, investigate, and prosecute hate crimes. Additionally, cadets will receive training on how to change communities' indifference toward hate crimes.

In a release, Governor Rauner stated, "We need to ensure our law enforcement around the state have the training to recognize, investigate and help bring perpetrators of hate crimes to justice."

Illinois State Police Academy Commander Captain Christopher Campbell adds, "the Illinois State Police takes crimes of this nature very seriously, which is why we’re ensuring our new cadets will undergo this valuable training to enhance their understanding of the law."