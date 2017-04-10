Tips needed to solve 1998 cold case

DONNELLSON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are seeking tips in a nearly 20-year-old cold case involving the death of a Donnellson man.

Detectives say on April 25, 1998, the body of Jeremy Chappelear, 20, was found on Buckeye Trail, about 200 feet south of Fourth Avenue near Donnellson. Police say Chappelear was last seen alive at 2 a.m., while attending a party nearly two miles away from where his body was found.

ISP officials are requesting anyone with information on Chappelear's death to come forward and help provide closure for his family. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

If you have any information regarding Chappelear's death, call Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.