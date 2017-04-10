National Heritage Areas worried about potential cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - National Heritage Areas are worried over potential cuts in funding.

Under President Trump's proposed budget plan, all funding would be removed from the 49 National Heritage Areas program, including the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area in Central Illinois. The potential funding cut would hurt the Heritage Area's funding.

"Through the National Park service we have access to resources that when we have allowable expenses that are federally allowable we can seek reimbursement through the national park service for mostly operating expenses. It would be very significant for us to lose that funding." said Sarah Watson, Executive Director for Looking for Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

The attractions that make up the National Heritage Area are an economic engine for the areas they are in.

"In Central Illinois, Heritage tourism generates more than $258 million a year, supports 3,234 jobs and brings in tax revenue of $25.5 million and that's in a 42 county area of Central Illinois." said Watson.

While President Trump proposed these cuts, it is Congress who will ultimately craft a budget and make appropriations, so Watson hopes they will see the importance of the National Heritage Areas.

"Our role it is to to work with them to show them the impact of the work that we do. And to show them also that every federal dollar that we get access to, we bring back a local return of 3 to 1. So for every dollar that is spent of those federal dollars someone is spending three dollars locally to support that."

Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area was designated a National Heritage Area in 2008.