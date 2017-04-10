Macon County road closures announced for this week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Highway Department has announced the temporary closure of portions of Hampshire Road and Drummer Road on April 11 and 12.

Officials say Twin Forks Wind Farm crews will close one-mile portions of Hampshire Road, from Glascow Road to Wyckles Road, and Drummer Road, from Schellabarger to Wise Road, for culvert replacement. Additionally, equipment will be in the roadway at different times of the week, resulting in delays and hazards for motorists to be aware of.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution, and seek alternate routes while work is being completed. For more information about this project, call the Macon County Highway Department at 217-424-1404.