Science Fest to be Held at Lake Charleston on Earth Day

Posted:

Charleston, Ill. (WAND) - Coles for Science is holding a Science Fest.  It will be at Lake Charleston Saturday April 22 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Scientists from Eastern Illinois University, Lake Land College and Charleston High School will provide family friend science activities and demonstrations.  There will be nature walks, chemistry, physics, anthropology, astronomy and many other science activities. 

April 22 marks Earth Day.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps