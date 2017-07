JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Just a year after a dominant year on the track for Meridian High School, Drake Baker is making a name for himself at college.

Baker set a Florida Southern freshman record with a time of 2:00.40 in the 800-meter run at the North Florida Invitational.

Baker also ran well in the 200-meter dash, clocking in with a time of 24.63, which is the eighth fastest in program history.