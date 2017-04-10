Full 'Pink' Moon shines bright in the sky

(WAND) - April's full moon is known as the full "pink" moon. The moon will not appear pink in the sky, but will light up the night.

The name comes from Native American tribes who coined the term due to wild ground phlox blooming this time of the year. That is typically the first flower to bloom during the Spring.

The moon has other names as well, The Full "Sprouting Grass, Egg and Fish" moon.