CHARLESTON -- In the early 90's Cary Fowler played football at Murray State for Kim Dameron.

Fast forward to 2017 -- the two are back together at Eastern Illinois. Fowler is the new defensive coordinator for head coach Dameron who enters his fourth year at the helm.

Even though it's been a while, Dameron says it didn't take long for them to get back on the same page.