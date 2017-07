CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE DANIELLE DENNIS' MAMMOTH TWO-RUN HOMERUN!

BUFFALO -- Williamsville junior Danielle Dennis showed why she's one of the best softball players in the state Monday.

The Illini commit launched a two-run shot off the batting cage in left field at Tri City High School.

It officially didn't count, because the game got rained out in the second inning. But it was still very impressive!