Child arrested in Springfield food pantry vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection with the vandalism of Kumler Outreach Ministries' food pantry.

Springfield police tell WAND News an 11-year-old was arrested and interviewed by detectives, and faces preliminary charges of burglary and criminal damage. The 11-year-old was released to their parents. Police also say a 10-year-old is a suspect, but no charges have been filed yet.

The Kumler Outreach Ministries' food pantry was vandalized Saturday night, with shelves of food being toppled, and property being damaged. The food pantry was closed on Monday, but officials say it will reopen Tuesday morning.

Springfield police add the case will be forwarded to the State's Attorney's Office once the investigation is completed.