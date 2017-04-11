Decatur Celebration announces headliners, changes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Celebration announced its theme and entertainment lineup Tuesday morning.

Decatur Celebration Producer/Director Lori Sturgill announced the theme for the 32nd annual street festival will be "It's Gettin' Hot in Here." Headlining acts that will be performing include:

Nelly

Bret Michaels

Travis Tritt

7eventh Time Down

Stars Go Dim

The Jersey Tenors

Officials also announced that the Decatur Celebration will have a fenced perimeter this year, with designated entry and exit points. In order to be admitted to the Celebration, adults and minors over the age of 12 must have a "Band Together" wristband, which cost $5 in advance, or $8 at the gate. The carnival will not require wristbands, and children 12 and under have no admission cost to the Celebration.

Wristbands will be sold starting May 15. The Celebration kicks off Aug. 4 through the 6th.