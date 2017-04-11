Man pleads guilty in Pillsbury Mills asbestos case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Sherman man has pled guilty to multiple federal charges in connection with asbestos removal at the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield.

According to federal court records, Joseph Chernis, IV, pled guilty to three charges that alleged that he "knowingly failed to adequately remove asbestos-containing material" as required by federal guidelines. Court records also state that Chernis reached a plea agreement, and that the plea agreement has been sealed.

Prosecutors say Chernis allegedly hired an untrained person to illegally remove dry asbestos pipe insulation at the former Pillsbury Mills plant. However, when the Dryer building was demolished, prosecutors say more than 1,000 linear feet of asbestos was remaining in the structure.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for August 11, 2017.