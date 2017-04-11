Springfield Public Schools testing water for lead

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Public School District 186 officials say they are testing water at the schools for lead, as required by a new state law.

Officials tell WAND the schools are being tested in alphabetical order, and that testing results will be posted online. Any issues found will be taken care of quickly, and buildings that have not been tested yet are having their drinking fountains and cooking fixtures flushed each day. Drinking fountains that test positive for the presence of lead will be shut down.

Officials also say there is no cause for concern at this time, and there are no known issues with the water supply or service lines. For more information, or to view the results of completed tests, click here.