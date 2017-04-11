Woman robs Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield need help finding a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the UCB located at 700 E. Stevenson Drive was robbed around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance photos show a white female who is around 5 feet 2 inches tall in a maroon headscarf and a purple waist-length robe enter the bank. The woman handed the teller a note from her purse demanded money.

The woman left on foot with cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.