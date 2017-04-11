Semi overturns on I-72 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 72 in Macon County.

ISP officials say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-72, between the Oreana and Argenta exits, at about 8:46 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, the truck-tractor left the roadway from the left shoulder, over-corrected, jack knifed, and overturned into the median.

Authorities say the driver, a 42-year-old male from Indiana, was trapped inside the cab, and that a trooper used a sledgehammer to break the vehicle's windshield in order to free the man.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.