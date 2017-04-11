Lawmaker backing bill to make teaching licenses more obtainable

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois students interested in becoming teachers may soon have a new way to receive their teaching license.

Normally, students who wish to receive their teaching license must score a minimum of 1,100 on their SAT test, 22 on their ACT test, or pass the Academic Proficiency (TAP)/Basic Skills test. However, under new legislation proposed by State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon), students would be eligible to receive their licenses by having a minimum grade point average of 3.0 out of 4.0 in core education curriculum classes.

Senator Righter says the legislation would help to fill the state's need for teachers, adding, "some students, including those who demonstrate a natural and obvious skill in connecting with children in a way that would make them excellent teachers, aren’t the best standardized test-takers. Those tests shouldn’t be the difference in allowing someone to achieve their career goal of teaching."

Senate Bill 1123 is one of several pieces of legislation lawmakers may consider when they return to Springfield April 25.