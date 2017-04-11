Champaign man receives probation in plea agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man who pleaded guilty in March to a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm has been sentenced to two and a half years of probation.

Court records show Kevin Cooper, Jr. was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 200 hours of public service, and 106 days in jail. However, Cooper was given 106 days of credit for time previously served.

In exchange for pleading guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm, prosecutors dropped two aggravated discharge of a firearm charges.

Authorities say Cooper was arrested, and subsequently charged, in connection with a report of shots fired in the 700 block of North Neil Street on October 29, 2016.