Potential sexual abuse investigated in 2016 child death

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Biological material collected from a four-year-old girl who Decatur police say was beaten to death last year will soon be tested for signs of possible sexual abuse.

On April 4, a judge granted the motion to test biological material collected from the body of Amarrah Reynolds, 4. The Macon County State's Attorney's Office tells WAND News that two DNA samples, from men whose identities have not been released, will be compared with the biological material from Amarrah to determine if there is any match.

Decatur police say Amarrah's father, Darrell Reynolds, 29, was arrested in connection with her August 2016 death, and that Amarrah's mother, Dalvon Taylor-Reynolds, was also arrested and charged with endangering the life and health of a child. Taylor-Reynolds was released on bond, and is due back in court May 11, while Darrell Reynolds remains in custody on $2 million bond, and is due back in court in July.