Kumler Food Pantry reopens after being vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Just 48 hours after being vandalized by pre-teens, the Kumler Food Pantry is back to serving those in need.

It took hours of cleaning and sorting through food, but Kumler Outreach Ministries could not be happier to be open so soon.

"The damage was pretty extensive so we could not do it ourselves so we were able to hire a professional group to come in and do the bulk of the cleaning. They were here probably 10-12 hours on Sunday, and were back here on Monday for probably six to eight hours. So when they had the area cleaned up we were able to bring in volunteers to actually sort through food and try and figure out what we had lost." said Sharon Brown, Executive Director of Kumler Outreach Ministries.

A turnout that Kumler says would not have been possible without help from the community.

"We are very excited that we only had to be closed to the public one day, we just really wanted to get open again and move on. We had an outpouring of support from the community. People saying can we come in? Can we clean, what can we do for you? We have just been overwhelmed by that. I mean it is a good feeling of being overwhelmed, but without the volunteers that came in and even the professionals with Servpro, they had people come in over the weekend that were not even on call, weren't working, just wanted to come in and help get the place cleaned up." said Brown.

"It was wonderful after that to see all the volunteers and people in the community come and help out and be concerned that's the best feeling right there." said Susan "Sarg" Gregoire, an eight year volunteer of the pantry.

The total cost in damage and lost food is still being determined.