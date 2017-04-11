Active weather pattern set to return

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A warm front will lift into central Illinois Thursday afternoon bringing back a chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The boundary will remain in the area keeping chances for scattered storms going through Friday.

A break in the action returns Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80! The boundary will drop back into the area Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning before lifting back north Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be more likely during this time frame.

Forecast models are not in very good agreement when it comes to the amount of rain possible and position of the boundaries. We have to keep in mind that totals are going to vary due to the scattered nature of the precipitation. When you look at the numbers average rainfall looks to range from .50" to around 1" from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.