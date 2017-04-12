Jacksonville's Keene anchoring deep Redbird rush attack this spring

Click the video above for a preview of the Redbirds' pass rush, including fifth year senior Dalton Keene and a pair of breakout candidates at linebacker.



NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- As a true freshman arriving on campus in 2013, Jacksonville native Dalton Keene weighed 245 pounds and spent his first year getting acclimated to the college game.



Nearly five years later, Keene is up near 280 pounds, quicker and gunning for his third straight All-Missouri Valley Conference season.



In the process of evolving into one of the top pass rushers in the league, Keene has made at least one devoted fan: head coach Brock Spack. In the video above, Spack gives his analysis of Keene's game, plus Keene shares how he's emerged from 2013 redshirt to 2017 wrecking ball.



Linebackers



The defense has flexed its collective muscle against the offense this spring despite replacing each starting linebacker (Brent Spack, Alejandro Rivera and BJ Bello). A handful of potential breakout stars has emerged, including junior Brannon Berry, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound speedster who is at linebacker after logging time at both tight end and defensive end. He figures to compete with sophomore Decxavier Kelly-Martin, another edge rusher who's built for speed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and has flashed that quickness often in camp.



Also competing for a starting spot is Wisconsin transfer Ty DeForest, who played on special teams in each of the team's 12 games last season. In the middle, Illinois State welcomes back maybe its most experienced linebacker in Bryce Holm, who has logged time for the Redbirds in each of the past two seasons as a defensive reserve and on special teams.



Perhaps the most intriguing member of the unit is TCU transfer Tyree Horton, a former four-star prospect who was once committed to Florida State and had offers from Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma out of Highland Community College in Kansas.



Defensive line



All four starters return on the defensive line, with Keene and senior Adam Conley (8 TFLs in 12 starts last season) on the edge, and senior Matt McCown, Nathan Iloilo and Blake Hooper rotating in on the interior. It's a very deep group that also boasts ends Jason Harris (4.5 TFL in 2016) plus Matt Swaine (7.0 TFL) competing for starting time.



Together, the defensive front helped Illinois State earn the No. 23 best rushing defense (126.8 yards per game) in FCS last season.