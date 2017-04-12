HSHS St. John's Hospital to host organ and tissue donor sign-up event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of National Organ Donation Month HSHS St. John's Hospital is hosting an organ and tissue donor drive.

HSHS St. John's Hospital Donate Life Committee is welcoming anyone who is 18 or older and interested in becoming a donor to come out Thursday to register. Those under 18 years old must have parental consent to register. Everyone who registers will be entered into a raffle drawing for prizes, and refreshments will be served.

The drive is happening Thursday, April 13 from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. It is being held at the HSHS St.John's Hospital Cafeteria at 800 E. Carpenter St, Springfield.

Registering individuals should bring a driver's license.