Police arrest suspect in Springfield bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department has announced one person is in custody in connection with a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at the UCB, located in the 700 block of East Stevenson Drive, at about 8:32 a.m. The suspect, described as a white female, standing between 5'0" and 5'2" tall with a petite build, gave a note to a bank teller demanding money. The suspect then left on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

As a result of the investigation into this robbery, Springfield police officers arrested Karla Hernandez, 18, at a home in the 1300 block of East Washington Street. Detectives say Hernandez admitted to committing the robbery in an interview. Additionally, Springfield police say the clothing used in the robbery, as well as a majority of the cash taken, were recovered.

Hernandez was taken to Sangamon County Jail, and faces a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery.