Champaign gas leak affects nearly 3 dozen homes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department says crews worked to fix a natural gas leak on West Kirby Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue at about 4:08 p.m. for a report of a gas leak. Upon arriving, officials say a six-inch gas main, which runs along the north side of Kirby Avenue, had begun leaking due to work being performed on the main.

Officials also say traffic was closed on Kirby Avenue, between Mattis Avenue and Crescent Drive, and homes were evacuated in the 1800, 1900, and 2000 blocks of West Kirby Avenue as a precaution. Individuals affected by the evacuation were assisted by the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.

Ameren Illinois crews were on site throughout the night to stop the leak and restore service to affected homes.