UHCCF helping families afford medical treatment

MOLINE, Ill. (WAND) - UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation is encouraging Illinois families to submit grant applications to help pay for their children's medical care costs.

Families who qualify for UHCCF grants can receive up to $5,000 per grant, with a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child, to help pay for treatment or services not covered by their health insurance. Officials say the grants are used to help children diagnosed with cancer, muscular dystrophy, diabetes, hearing loss, cerebral palsy, and more.

To be eligible to receive a grant, families must have a commercial health insurance plan, meet economic guidelines, and the affected child must be 16 years of age or younger. However, families do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

For more information, or to apply for a grant, click here.