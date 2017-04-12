IDOT debuts new mobile-friendly website

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has redesigned their website to be more friendly to mobile users.

Among the updated features are a dynamic map that can identify and zoom in to your location, and a "road construction zone" layer you can add to the map to see where work zones are located. Previously, only a static map that showed a broad view of the users location was available.

Additionally, officials say the new website runs on a cloud-based system, which can reduce downtime while providing real-time information.

IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says, "GettingAroundIllinois.com is a great place to get important information – from winter road conditions to construction site locations to road or bridge closures – for any trip, any time of the year. The new mobile-friendly format will get travelers the information they need quickly and conveniently."

