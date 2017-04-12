Illinois men facing ISIS conspiracy charges

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice says two Illinois men have been arrested for allegedly conspiring and attempting to provide support to ISIS.

According to a release, Zion residents Joseph D. Jones, 35, and Edward Schimenti, 35, were arrested Wednesday morning. Additionally, police executed a search warrant at Jones' home.

Authorities say the arrests were made after months of investigation, during which Jones and Schimenti allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and supported ISIS on social media before befriending undercover FBI employees representing themselves as ISIS devotees in August 2015.

The undercover FBI employees reported that Jones and Schimenti allegedly planned to travel overseas to join ISIS, and that both men allegedly gave several cell phones to the undercover employees, believing they would be used to detonate explosives in overseas ISIS attacks.

Additionally, the employees also reported meeting with Jones and Schimenti in Waukegan, Zion, Bridgeview, North Chicago, Highland Park, and Chicago to allegedly discuss the men's commitment and devotion to ISIS.

If convicted of conspiracy, each man could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Both men are scheduled to be back in court at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.