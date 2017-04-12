More than 100 citations issued during "Unofficial" this year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement agencies in the Champaign-Urbana area say more than 100 citations were issued during "Unofficial" St. Patrick's Day this year.

Despite the number seeming high, police say the 114 citations that were issued happened to be the lowest number issued in the last 10 years. Safety precautions taken for this year's event included routine bar checks, canvassing of campus, and wellness checks.

Champaign Police Sergeant Joe Ketchem says, "Our community puts a great deal of effort and resources into alcohol safety education around this event and we do our best to enforce any violations of the law to further help with awareness and injury prevention."

A breakdown of the citations may be seen below:

Minor in Possession of Alcohol - 41

Open Alcohol/Public Possession - 52

Adult Responsibility - 9

Carrying Open Liquor out of Premise - 5

Possession of Marijuana - 3

Battery - 2

Sale/Delivery of Alcohol to Minor - 1

Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol - 1