Former Ruby Tuesday location has new owner

Former Ruby Tuesday location has new ownerPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Bus crash suspect enters plea, waives trial
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of causing a bus crash that injured students appeared in court Thursday.
-
City council to vote Monday on Decatur Celebration fencing plan
The fate of future Decatur Celebrations could now lie in the hands of the Decatur City Council.
-
Champaign police warning public of caller ID scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam making its way through the area.
-
New burrito restaurant opening in Hickory Point Mall
The Forsyth Community and Economic Development office announced Friday a new restaurant is coming to the Hickory Point mall.
-
Decatur schools can operate into fall without state money
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – If the state does not provide the necessary funding Decatur Public Schools will still be able to open in August.
-
Suspected bath salts discovered in Illinois apartment
PANA, Ill. (WAND) – Three people face drug charges after a police investigation.
-
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman has been arrested for obstructing justice in the investigation into the shooting death of Demesheo Lovelace.
-
Petersburg man taken to hospital after crashing into ditch on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man was taken to the hospital after his truck-tractor box-trailer crashed into a ditch just off of Interstate 72 in Champaign County.
-
Dead dog discovery prompts Kincaid arrest
KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man Thursday after discovering two dead dogs in his yard.
-
Police need help identifying men after vehicle smash and grabs in Mattoon
Mattoon Police and Coles County Crimestoppers are asking for help identifying the men they believe are involved in area car burglaries.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
-
Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: ShapeMaster
-
Decatur schools can operate into fall without state money
-
Man found guilty of murder in 1990 death of wife
-
-
"Scrub Camp" Teaches Teens About Health Industry
-
Champaign police warning public of caller ID scam
-
City worker seriously hurt by firework
-
Flag placement for fallen captain begins
-
The gift of mobility
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-