Former Ruby Tuesday location has new owner

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Decatur has a buyer, according to documents from the Macon County Recorder's Office.

The land has been purchased for $1 million. Documents show that American Development Partners is the buyer, but it's not clear what the location will be used for.

Ruby Tuesday closed their Decatur location in July. Around 50 jobs were lost

11 restaurants in central Illinois closed all together. Of those that closed Decatur, Effingham, Champaign Quincy, and the Morton restaurants were all closed.