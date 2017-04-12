Decatur hit-and-run injures 1, police investigating

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that injured one woman Tuesday afternoon.

Decatur police say the incident happened near the intersection of West Eldorado Street and North Edward Street at about 4:00 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a 55-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle that turned onto West Eldorado Street from North Edward Street.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to make a recovery. Officers say the vehicle involved in this incident is described as an older blue vehicle. An exact make and model of the suspect vehicle was not immediately reported.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.