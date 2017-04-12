Amaranth Apple Festival coming to Springfield this July

SPRINGFIELD - Downtown Springfield, Inc. is inviting central Illinois residents to sample some of the best food the city has to offer during the Amaranth Apple Festival July 14 and 15.

The Amaranth Apple Festival is the rebranding of last year's successful Bacon Throwdown Festival, with the name coming from a fruit mentioned in Vachel Lindsay's 1920 novel, "The Golden Book of Springfield."

DSI Executive Director Lisa Clemmons Stott says, "We’ve been actively looking to sprinkle the weird and wonderful in downtown," and "We’ve also been on a mission to remind Springfield why it has always loved its downtown. One of our committee members remembered that Springfield’s own Vachel Lindsay had written one novel, a utopian story of Springfield set in 2018, and the idea flew from there."

Officials say at least 25 restaurants are expected to take part this year, and attendees will also be able to enjoy live music. A list of performers is included below:

Friday, July 14:

Josh Reilly

Amy Benton

Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts

The Whistles and the Bells

Saturday, July 15:

Bruiser Queen

The Starter Jackets

Captain Ivory

The Handcuffs

Matthew Sweet

The Cold Stares

For more information on this and other programs offered by Downtown Springfield, Inc., click here.