ALPLM removes John Wilkes Booth Figure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There is one less figure in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

The John Wilkes Booth figure that once stood lurking behind the Lincoln family in the front plaza has been removed. The decision was made after ALPLM Executive Director Alan Lowe and State Historian Sam Wheeler consulted over the issue, ultimately deciding it was inappropriate in that location.

“The ALPLM believes the plaza should introduce visitors to President Lincoln’s life and career in public service. We believe visitors’ first impressions should be about the life of Illinois' favorite son and not a reminder of his death. John Wilkes Booth’s role in President Lincoln’s story is significant, and we tell that story elsewhere in the museum and in our research collections and educational programs. The prominent spot in the plaza was an untimely reminder of a horrific act, and we felt any potential glorification, even if unintentional, was not acceptable.” said Christopher Wills, Communications Manager for the ALPLM.

The Booth figure will remain in the portion of the museum that explains the assassination of Lincoln. The museum is looking into adding materials to that display, such as artifacts and documents, so people are able to understand the matter better.

Friday will mark the 152nd anniversary of Lincoln's Assassination.