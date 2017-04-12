Republican Senator seeks evidence-based school funding formula

SPRINGFIELD- Bloomington Senator Jason Barickman is hoping to change the school funding formula in the state.

Senator Barickman filed two new pieces of legislation aimed at tackling what he says is a broken system. The first piece of legislation is based on the framework done in the Governor's bipartisan Education Funding Reform Commission. It would move schools into an evidence based school funding formula, that would use 27 different variables to set individual adequacy targets for each school district, based on the real costs of the districts, accepted best practices and student demographics.

"There are more than 800 school districts in Illinois, from urban school districts in Chicago to rural schools downstate, and they have a wide variety of different issues and demographics. The evidence based system represents the first time Illinois will have a formula that actually takes those differences into account, and it will drive dollars to where they are needed most and where they can do the most good." said Senator Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

This new formula would do away the foundation level funding that is currently in place in schools, and instead give more money to areas with a higher level of poverty. This legislation would do away with the Chicago block grant and ensures equitable funding for charter schools.

The second bill filed would offer mandate relief to school districts.

There are currently two other bills in the General Assembly dealing with changes to the school funding formula, including a bill being sponsored by Senator Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill.

Senator Barickman hopes to have the bills in committee when lawmakers return from spring break April 25th.